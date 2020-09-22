Donald E. Alcock

MONTEZUMA -

Donald E. Alcock of Montezuma, New York, died September 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his beloved family.

A native of Auburn, New York, Don was a proud veteran of WWII and the Korean War. His service following WWII included acting as an MP in Landsburg, Germany, guarding war criminals pending trial. He earned a number of accommodations and citations including the Bronze Star and Conspicuous Service Cross in connection with his service in the Korean War, where he was involved in the Battle of Seoul as a paratrooper. Don was an avid horseman and was president of the Bill Hart Corral for many years. Prior to his service in the Korean War, Don was a rodeo performer, competing in events such as bronco and steer riding, calf roping and trick roping.

Don was a member of the Teamster's Union and drove for the former Red Star Express for many years. Following his retirement as a truck driver, Don was an instructor at BOCES in Auburn and was also a CDL instructor. In addition, he was a member of the Montezuma Town Board. Despite his professional accomplishments, his proudest legacy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Joan; a daughter, Donna (Mark) Alderson; was "Pops" to: Edward (Marla) Robinson, Cheryl (Daniel) DeBois and Gary Robinson; was Grandpa to: Amanda (Scott) Palmer, Matthew (Carrie) DeBois, Danielle (Raymond) McPherson, Chelsea DeBois, Anthony (Julia) Martini, Sydney Robinson and Max Robinson; great grandchildren: Ethan, Gage, Henry, Gio, Dodge, Aiyana, Maclyn, Ruby and Violet; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his parents, George and Frances Hopkins Alcock; two brothers: George and Frederick; and two sisters: Shirley Youtt and Betty Krebs and his favorite brother-in-law John (Valerie) Shepardson.

Arrangements are made by Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main Street, Port Byron, NY where calling hours will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. The funeral will be held for immediate family only thereafter. Interment will occur at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

All NYS Covid procedures will be followed.

Donations may be made to the Montezuma Fire Department, 8115 High Street, Port Byron, NY 13140 or Labuff Cole Legion Post 911, 2598 Legion St., Cato, NY 13033. Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.