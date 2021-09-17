Donald "Don" Edwin Kennedy, Sr.

Jan. 26, 1930 - Sept. 15, 2021

HANOVER, PA - Donald "Don" Edwin Kennedy, Sr., 91, of Hanover, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Don was born on January 26, 1930 in Moravia, NY to Paul and Genevieve Kennedy and is the youngest of three children, Paul (deceased) and Evelyn (deceased).

Growing up, Don was an active member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America and enjoyed spending time fishing, boating and waterskiing on Owasco Lake while helping maintain the buildings around several of his family's nearby farms. He developed a love for carpentry and enjoyed applying his mathematical skills to projects big and small. Upon graduation from Moravia High School in 1947, he began working at The Smith-Corona Typewriter Plant in Groton, NY. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving at Haneda International Airport in Tokoyo, Japan from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1954.

On October 23, 1954, Don married Joan Esther Rose, daughter of Fred and Sally (Benson) Rose of Stony Point, NY. There, they had two children, Cindy and Donald, Jr., and lived together in the home Don built for the next 38 years. He joined Carpenters Local 964 in Stony Point as an apprentice and pursued a lifelong career in construction, working on many large commercial building projects in and around Rockland County, NY. Don also obtained a real estate license and pursued other passions, including an interest for welding and reading, while raising his children.

Upon retirement in 1992, Don and Joan moved to a new home in Hanover, PA where they enjoyed seeing family and friends at their local church and social clubs. During the summers, he and Joan loved to spend time with their children and grandchildren at Owasco Lake.

Don adored his family more than anything. He is survived by his loving wife Joan of 66 years; daughter Cindy Campbell, son-in-law Michael Campbell of Davidson, NC; son Donald Kennedy, Jr. and daughter-in-law Dina Kennedy of Stony Point, NY; he is also survived by five grandchildren: Sarah Meyers of Schererville, IN, Matthew Campbell of Des Moines, IA, Joshua Campbell of Winston-Salem, NC, Danielle Van Lent of Middletown, RI and Christina Kennedy of Rochester, NY; along with two great-grandchildren: Madeline and Annabelle Meyers.

Everyone who knew Don enjoyed his stories and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Hanover, PA. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. Don will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn NY, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Family and close friends are invited to attend.