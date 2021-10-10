Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald J. Prudom
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Donald J. Prudom

Dec. 8, 1929 - Oct. 8, 2021

PORT BYRON - Donald J. Prudom, 91, of Port Byron passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Prudom was born in Auburn, NY on December 8, 1929 to the late Donald F. and Florence (Gillette) Prudom.

Donald proudly served his country with The United States Army from 1952-1954. He retired from Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, where he was a fork lift operator. Donald was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed he time he spent with his friends at Port Byron Diner and Pavlos' Restaurant.

Donald is survived by his sister Jean Prudom; two sisters-in-law: Bernadine Burghdurf and Arlene (Andrew) D'Alberto; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Patricia (Donato) Prudom in 2003.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Lake Ave., Auburn. Masks will be required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Donations in Donald's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

To leave condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.