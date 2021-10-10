Donald J. Prudom

Dec. 8, 1929 - Oct. 8, 2021

PORT BYRON - Donald J. Prudom, 91, of Port Byron passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Prudom was born in Auburn, NY on December 8, 1929 to the late Donald F. and Florence (Gillette) Prudom.

Donald proudly served his country with The United States Army from 1952-1954. He retired from Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, where he was a fork lift operator. Donald was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed he time he spent with his friends at Port Byron Diner and Pavlos' Restaurant.

Donald is survived by his sister Jean Prudom; two sisters-in-law: Bernadine Burghdurf and Arlene (Andrew) D'Alberto; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Patricia (Donato) Prudom in 2003.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Lake Ave., Auburn. Masks will be required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Donations in Donald's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

To leave condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.