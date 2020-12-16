Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna M. Gleason
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Donna M. Gleason (Betts)

AUBURN - Donna M. Gleason (Betts), 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Donna was the daughter of the late Maynard and Hazel Betts.

She was a lifetime resident of Auburn. Donna graduated from West High School. After graduation, she married Edward Gleason and was blessed with four surviving children: William (Terri), Robert (Helen), Lori (Lou), Karen (Scott). Edward and Donna were married for 63 years.

In the early years, Edward and Donna lived in Cherry Point, NC where Edward was stationed in the Navy. Upon their return to Auburn, Donna began a career at Cayuga Savings Bank where she retired as a Mortgage Specialist.

Donna was predeceased by her husband, Edward and brother Dr. William Betts.

Along with her four children, she is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a private service and burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn in memory of Donna Gleason.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to you and your family at this time Bob & Helen. Gary
Gary Oliver
December 16, 2020
I will miss her so much especially at holidays. She was always so kind to me. I´m glad she doesn´t have to suffer anymore.
Deb Rielly
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I don´t know what to say both parents my thoughts and prayers are are with you and your family
Shelley Gillette
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results