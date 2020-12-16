Donna M. Gleason (Betts)

AUBURN - Donna M. Gleason (Betts), 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Donna was the daughter of the late Maynard and Hazel Betts.

She was a lifetime resident of Auburn. Donna graduated from West High School. After graduation, she married Edward Gleason and was blessed with four surviving children: William (Terri), Robert (Helen), Lori (Lou), Karen (Scott). Edward and Donna were married for 63 years.

In the early years, Edward and Donna lived in Cherry Point, NC where Edward was stationed in the Navy. Upon their return to Auburn, Donna began a career at Cayuga Savings Bank where she retired as a Mortgage Specialist.

Donna was predeceased by her husband, Edward and brother Dr. William Betts.

Along with her four children, she is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a private service and burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn in memory of Donna Gleason.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.