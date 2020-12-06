Donna Kellogg

AUBURN - Donna Kellogg, 65, of Auburn, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at home with her loved ones.

Donna was a "Mother Hen" to all. She loved her family more than anything. Donna enjoyed making others laugh with her witty comments and jokes.

She is survived by her loving son, Frank Kellogg, Jr. Her beloved grandchildren: Tiffany, Cassondra, Domine'Que, Jessie, Kodi, and Kory. Her beloved sister Christine Stanton; and her great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents Eugene and Hazel Hosier, her brother Larry Brown, her daughter Mary Kellogg and her great grandchild Ahmaryial Williams

"Remembering you is easy, it's the ache in our hearts that will never go away. The love and memories you gave us all will live on forever! Rest In Peace our mother."

There are no calling hours. Graveside burial is private in Fleming Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Langham Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.