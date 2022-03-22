Donna M. Plis

AUBURN – Donna M. Plis, 79, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly at her residence on March 17, 2022.

Donna was born in Auburn the daughter of the late Edward and Loretta (Sidor) Plis. She was a life resident of the City of Auburn.

Most recently she was a self-employed home health aide; she also worked at Bass Pro and she was a communicant of St. Hyacinth Church. Donna is most known for having a big heart and loving her family and friends, she always said, "she was born with music in her heart" and loved to bust a move on the dance floor. Her contagious laugh was known by all and could be heard from across the room.

She also loved to cook for her family, go to Auburn Doubleday's games with her grandchildren and take care of others. Running around the house and making funny noises with her favorite dog Lilo, was always a highlight of her day.

Ms. Plis is survived by her children: Kimberly (Edward) Szozda of Auburn and Gary Weed of Warwick, NY; her siblings: Patricia Marginsky and Edward (Gloria) Plis; grandchildren: Sarah Szozda, Sunny and Shayne Swierczewski of Frankfort, IL; several nieces and nephews.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, daughter Tricia Hoyt and brother Robert Plis.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY. Donna will be interred with her parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers contributions can made to STAND BY ME, payable to Cheryl Gabak, 118 Austin Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 with Stand By ME in the memo of the check.

