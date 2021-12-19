Menu
Donovan William Russell
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Donovan William Russell

Nov. 19, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2021

AUBURN - Donovan William Russell was born in Seneca Falls on November 18, 1939 to Charlotte and Ward Russell. He recently celebrated his 82nd birthday.

Don went to local schools graduating from Savannah High School. He went on to the State University of New York at Oswego where he earned Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Education. Don received a Ph.D. in Education from Cornell University.

Don had a wonderfully varied career. He was Director of School Planning for the Canadian Province of Prince Edward Island. He worked in school planning for the North Carolina Department of Education in Raleigh. He began a long career in overseas development working for the United States Agency for International Development in Southern Africa and South Asia. He completed his career in international development as Country Director of the United States Peace Corps in Lesotho and in Kathmandu, Nepal. After retiring, he continued to work overseas in Afghanistan, Pakistan and many other countries.

Donovan was predeceased by his parents and his son Bradford. He is survived by his wife Carol (Vasco); son Brett of Las Vegas; daughter Maria of San Francisco; grand-daughter Jennifer; brothers: Stephen (Donna) of Seneca Falls, Herbert of DE, sister Cheri (Jeff) of FL; many cousins; and wonderful friends; and Remy and Cookie, his beloved cats.

A memorial service will be planned for Spring 2022.

Memorial donations may be made in Don's memory to the Alzheimer's Association–Central New York Chapter, Franklin Square Station, Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13219 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 19, 2021.
From all of us at ETC, our deepest sympathies. Don was a lovely person and a good friend to our organization.
Lisa Lyons, Educate the Children
Work
January 30, 2022
On behalf of the Peace Corps community, our most sincere condolences to Donovan's family and friends for your tragic loss. I am grateful for Donovan's service to his country as a Peace Corps Country Director in Lesotho and Nepal, and know that he positively impacted many people in his lifetime of service to others.
Glenn Blumhorst
Other
December 31, 2021
Carol n family we were deeply saddened to hear of Dons passing he n Art were good buddies in college n he sang at our wedding. We hope fond memories can sustain u at this difficult times as we r reminiscing about him n their adventures.
Art n Sylvia Myers
Friend
December 23, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. So sorry for your loss Carol.
Janice Regis
December 20, 2021
