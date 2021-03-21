Menu
Doris J. Fatcheric
FUNERAL HOME
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St.
Cato, NY

Doris J. Fatcheric

Mar. 21, 1942 - Mar. 19, 2021

CATO - Doris J. Fatcheric, 78, formerly of Cato, most recently of Jordan, passed away March 19, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Doris was born on March 21, 1942 in Cato. She is the daughter of the late Leslie Hunter and Beverly (Gauger) Hunter.

Doris is survived by her husband of 55 years Joseph Fatcheric of Jordan; children: Ms. Patricia Russo (Tully), Mrs. Karen (Alonzo) Hundley (Auburn), Joseph M. Fatcheric (Auburn), Mrs. Donna (David) Bennett (Jordan); seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by her brother Jerry (Kathy) Hunter of Cato and predeceased by her brother James (Cheryl) Hunter of Auburn.

Doris is best known for her friendly nature towards everyone. She was a member of the St. Joseph's Parish in Weedsport for over 50 years where she also served as an assistant religious education teacher when her children were young. Doris was a stay at home mother until her children were school age.

Doris retired with 20 years of work at Increda Meal Inc. in Conquest. Doris enjoyed her days most with a clean house, spaghetti dinners, going out to eat, and endlessly shopping for a new pocket book.

Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Cato. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Weedsport with procession to the Cato Union Cemetery following.

For those wishing to make contributions in Doris' name, please do so to Hospice of CNY & Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.

www.catoredcreek.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY
Mar
24
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph’s Church
Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Our sincere condolences to the Fatcheric family
Ron&Uta Russo
March 24, 2021
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Sorry for your loss.
Louise maloney
March 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fatcheric family. An asset to our community has gone to rest.

Michael & Linda Chapman
Michael Chapman
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family
Raymond Decker
March 23, 2021
Your first grade team
March 22, 2021
Karen we are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Sara and Ted Catlin
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Doris. Doris was a good friend and classmate and she will be missed.
Sue & Elson Pope
Classmate
March 21, 2021
From Kindergarten to our CMCS 50th reunion, I cannot remember a single image of Doris when she was not smiling. My thoughts are with her surviving family. She will be missed.
Jon & Streeter
Classmate
March 20, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. So Sorry for your loss, Joe and family.
Chris & Bill Hunter
Family
March 19, 2021
I will always remember the times we had over the years from school till now..will miss her kind words and big smile. my prayers go out to her family for peace and comfort in this time of sorrow.
cathy halstead
Friend
March 19, 2021
