Doris M. Dawson

July 19, 1924 - Nov. 19, 2020

PORT BYRON - Doris M. Dawson, 96, of Port Byron passed away at her home on Thursday November 19, 2020.

Doris was born July 19, 1924 in Auburn NY to Adolf and Agnes Engvall.

She graduated from Port Byron Central School and Kent Business School. She began working as the bookkeeper at HR Wait Co. and then became Secretary for Arthur Gates at Port Byron Schools. She worked over 25 years for Dr. Werner Flier as office manager. She and her husband Robert became owners of Hilltop Florist in Baldwinsville, NY and then returned to Port Byron. Doris was a member of the Port Byron and Weedsport Senior Citizens, was a matron of the Finley M King Chapter of the Eastern Star in addition to the Baldwinsville Order of the Amaranth. She was honored by her inclusion to the inaugural Port Byron Central Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Port Byron United Methodist Church and served on many committees and boards therein.

She is survived by her children: Jeffrey of Port Byron, Karen (Charlie) Merritt of Auburn and Laureen Oko of Port Byron; grandchildren: Michael and Jennifer Dawson, Richard and Kristen Merritt, John and Julia Oko; and two great grandsons. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Robert, sisters Elizabeth Mills and Gladys Wheeler, son in law Wallace Oko.

Calling Hours will be from 12 - 2 p.m. from the Port Byron First United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.

Donations in her memory may be made to Port Byron United Methodist Church.