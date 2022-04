Dorothy Banwell

1946-2021

AUBURN - Dorothy Banwell, 74, of Auburn, died Monday June 14, 2021 at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Paul and Jennifer Banwell.

Funeral services are at noon, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.