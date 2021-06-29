Menu
Dorothy M. Kuczek
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Dorothy M. Kuczek

Feb. 7, 1931 - June 24, 2021

PORT BYRON - Dorothy M. Kuczek, 90, of Port Byron, passed away June 24, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on February 7, 1931, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Usowski) Larkin. She was previously employed with Mustad, McDonald's and most recently Big Lots in Auburn. Dorothy was a member of the VFW and the SK Post, Ladies Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Linda (Mark) Deyo, Cynthia (John) Kowath; her son, Terry (Beth) Miles; her grandchildren: Timothy (Ashley) Deyo, Scott (Marcie) Deyo, Jamie (Joe) Gleason Chris Verdi (Renee Murphy), Cassidy (Aaron) Derouin and Matt Robertson; her great grandchildren: Kevin, Kylie and Ian Deyo, Kasey and Parker Gleason, Giuliana Deyo, Gavin, Easton, Lennorha and Oliver Verdi, Abby and Caitlin Derouin; and her great great grandchild, Karter Deyo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Kuczek; her sister, Helen Casey and her brother, Richard Larkin.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on July 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn. Entombment in St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Commons for their kindness and care to their mother and also a special thank you to her niece, Kim and great granddaughter, Kasey, for always being there.

Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Scat Van or a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
Genesee Street, Auburn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, Mark and Family. So sorry to hear of Linda´s mother´s passing. She was truly a wonderful lady. I remember her coming into Kmart when Linda and I worked there. She was a sweet and genuine soul. She will be missed. Thinking of all of her family.
Dawn Morath
July 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Dorothy will always be remembered as a joyful spitfire! Loved her!
Lynette Geisinger
Work
June 30, 2021
Cindy so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. I remember her being such a sweet lady.
Karen Keesler
Friend
June 29, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Dorothy´s passing. She was a wonderful lady. Thoughts and prayers are with all the family
Kathy Lewis Coomber
June 29, 2021
As a former co-worker of Dorothy at O' Mustad & Son, it was a pleasure to have known and worked with this adorable lady! She will not have to labor and toil anymore as she is eternally resting in peace.
Lois Terino Gray
June 29, 2021
