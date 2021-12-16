Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy "Sue" Massett
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY

Dorothy "Sue" Massett

March 29, 1937 - Dec. 10, 2021

JORDAN - Dorothy "Sue" Massett, 84, of Jordan and formerly of Weedsport, passed away December 10, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Massett was born in Syracuse, NY, on March 29, 1937, to the late Frederick Lutzy and Dorothy Tripp Lutzy Cannon.

Sue held a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime . She enjoyed the years she spent living in Florida. The time spent making cherished memories with her family is what brought her the most joy.

Sue is survived by her daughters: Kim (Mike) O'Connell, Trudy (Larry) Sordelet, Cynthia (Andrew) Winters and Cheryl (Craig) Butler; her grandchildren: Dennis, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Bobby, David, Brianna, Kasie and Kylie; her brother, Fritz (Stephanie) Lutzy; her sister, Karen (Dave) Chilson; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tilly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Wright.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Face coverings will be mandatory for all individuals. Contributions in Sue's name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for loss at this time of year . Sue was a nice person . She will be missed by family and friends . Sorry I could not make calling hours
Terri Miller
Family
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results