Dorothy Marie Ray
FUNERAL HOME
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St.
Cato, NY

Dorothy Marie Ray

June 5, 1927 - Dec. 13, 2020

MERIDIAN - Dorothy Marie Ray, 93, of Meridian, passed away at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. She was born in Meridian, June 5, 1927. Prior to retirement she was employed at the Cato Meridian Central Schools as the High School Librarian. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antique dolls and crafting. She was active in the Cato Civic Heritage Historical Society and was a tour guide at the Brick Church School House.

She is predeceased by her husband, Tony Ray, son, Bruce David Ray (1981), son in-law, Joseph Giambalvo and her mother Florence Oshisky.

Survived by daughter, Donna M. Ray Giambalvo of Liverpool; and daughter-in-law Brenda (Paul) Bramble; son Eric (Suzanne) Ray of Cato; grandchildren: Renee Krajcar (Dan), Brandon Giambalvo, Jessica (Justin) Morency, Grace (Dylan) Bramble, Melissa Bramble and Nathan (Mackenzie) Bramble; and five great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a service will take place at 6:00 PM. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will take place in the spring at the Meridian Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date in 2021. For those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers, they may do so to Cato Civic Historical Society, 11256 South St., Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY
Dec
18
Service
6:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dorothy and Toni made a difference in the lives of many people in the Cato-Meridian area. Toni had the titles but we all knew that Dorothy was the real boss. She will be missed
Jack Smelski
December 26, 2020
Dottie was such a part of my life. We cried together, we laughed together and on more than one occasion she put me in my place. She loved our family and much as we loved hers. Godspeed, Dot- Tony and Bruce have been waiting for you.
Amy Panek
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Condolences to the Ray family.
Melinda(Mindy Smithler)Murray
December 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. When I went to Cato, I was a voracious user of the library. I never could read enough books. Never did I go to her library and not find something interesting. My love of books still continues to this day, and part of that, I owe to this wonderful person.
Ben Skinner
December 17, 2020
So sad to hear about the passing of Dorothy. I was fortunate to have known and worked Dorothy during my 10 years as Band Director at Cato-Meridian HS. She was a caring individual. My condolences to his family
Bob Foreman
December 17, 2020
Sending love and sympathy in the loss of your beloved Mom.
Rose LaGrow
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. Dorothy was a beautiful person and will be missed.
Cheryl Youngs
December 17, 2020
So sorry for you and your family.
Louise Eischen
December 17, 2020
