Douglas A. Heath

Apr. 17, 1960 - Sept. 9, 2020

UNION SPRINGS -Douglas A. Heath, 60, of Union Springs, passed away September 9, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Rochester on April 17, 1960, Doug was the beloved son of Shirley Schryver Heath and the late Eugene Heath.

Doug was a roofer for over 35 years, employed by A&K Roofing and J&B Roofing. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge for many years.

Doug loved all things of nature. He enjoyed being in the sun, walking in the woods, and fishing on the lake. He loved bird watching, especially the blue birds that would nest annually in the houses he built. He loved to garden with flowers and vegetables and shared that joy with his daughter and grandsons.

Doug was a "jack of all trades." His knowledge of fixing almost anything was incredible. His ultimate passion was wood working. He could build almost anything-no pattern necessary. He almost always started with raw wood from his parents property and turned it into projects from farmhouse tables, chests, birdhouses and his signature cutting board that was given to multiple close family members.

He also loved getting lost in a book, cooking, NASCAR and old movies and shows.

Douglas is survived by his daughter, Nichole (Joe) Wager; mother, Shirley Heath; grandchildren: Finn and Cooper Wager; sisters: Dawn (Larry) Whitcomb and Terri (Paul) Antoniewicz; brother, Edward Heath, several nieces, nephews and cousins and long time friend David "Moon" Hetherington. Douglas was predeceased by his father, Eugene Heath and niece Erin Whitcomb.

Doug's family would like to thank all the helpers in his time of need and Dr. Klotz who he respected greatly.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held privately for family and loved ones at his home. Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com