Douglas Lee Jones

Nov. 29, 1943 - Mar. 10, 2021

CENTRAL SQUARE - Douglas Lee Jones,77, of Central Square, passed away on March 10, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1943 in Syracuse, NY to the late Martin Lee and the late Dorothy (Comstock) Jones. Doug was preceded in death by the love of his life, Christina, who passed in April of 2017.

Doug grew up in King Ferry, NY before moving to the Syracuse area. He graduated from Sherwood High School in 1961 and then joined the Aviation Branch of the United States Navy and served until 1965. In 1970, Doug began his employment with the United Parcel Service (UPS) where he was employed for over 30 years. He was also an active member of the Teamster Union where he served as Union Steward. After retirement, Doug was a groundskeeper for the Greens at Beaumont. He was an active member and faithful leader of the West Monroe United Methodist Church. He loved fishing, his dog, Oliver, and all of his grandchildren.

Doug is survived by his children: Andrea Jones, Susan Jones, and Cheryl (Todd) Schleuning; grandchildren: Madison, Sean, Elise, Emma, Ethan, Ella, Grayson, and Sophie; step children: Chrisman (Erin Rooks) Starczek and their son, Jaxson Taylor, and Geoffrey (Audrey) Starczek, and their children: Aiden and Brody; sister, Laurel Kachnycz; brother, David Jones; and former wife, Carol (Barber) Fudge.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4- 6:00 p.m. at the Traub Funeral Home, 684 N. Main St., Central Square, NY. A Funeral service with Military Honors will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with The Reverend David Carnie officiating. For those of you that cannot attend, we will be Livestreaming. Please click the link at the bottom of the Obituary at 6:00 p.m.

Doug's family would like to extend their great appreciation to the community for all of the support and especially his neighbors: Tracy Foster, Susan Drew, and their son, Ben.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Monroe United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice in Doug's honor.