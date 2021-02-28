Douglas N. Orser

AUBURN - Douglas N. Orser, 56 of Lafayette Place, Auburn was called home by his angels and entered into eternal peace with the lord on February 25, 2021, with his loving wife, Tammy by his side.

Doug was a hard worker and dedicated his life to his family and special interests, including hockey, motocross and auto racing.

Doug is survived by his wife Tammy (Tortorello) Orser; daughter Logan Neese; and best companions: Pearl and Jaxson; his brothers: Rick (Mary) Estes and Wayne (Mary) Estes; his sisters: Donna (Gary) Robillard and Sharon (Brian) Jackson; father-in-law Joseph Tortorello; sisters-in-law: Robin Stevens, Shelly (Chris) Lawrence, Bonnie Stevens, Kim Stevens; brother-in-law Jeff (Julie) Stevens; several nieces and nephews: Lisa Robillard, Donald and Neil Estes, Mandy Stevens; and his special niece, his bud Brooke Smith; his lifelong friends: Gene and Chris Gray, Dan (Chris) Splane, John and Stacey Albring.

Doug was predeceased by father Neil Orser and his mother Jane Orser, mother-in-law Nancy A. Stevens.

Calling hours for Doug will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 4 PM to 6 PM in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral service conducted by Reverend Val White will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 PM.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Doug's memory to: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.