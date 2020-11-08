Duke James Lovell

Dec. 28, 1955 - Nov. 5, 2020

AUBURN - Duke James Lovell of 94 Osborne Street, Auburn NY, a lifelong resident of Auburn, passed away Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital.

A former employee of ALCO in Auburn. Duke loved to fish, listen to heavy metal & rock n roll music. He was very fond of his dogs over the years.

Surviving are his wife, whom he married on January 20, 2000, Carol Sandercock-Lovell; his daughter Kelly (Richard) Hockey, Auburn; grandchildren: Jordan Fronzak, Landon Frady; and Carol's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers: Steve Paro (Kathy), Oneonta, David Lovell (Julie), Auburn; brother-in-law Ken Sandercock (Kathy), Weedsport; sister-in-law Nancy Kocur, Auburn; several nieces, nephews.

He was pre deceased by his parents William and Nancy Knapp Lovell, brothers: Tom Parro, George Lovell, Luke Lovell.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the Auburn Alliance Church with the Pastor Mark Mindek, officiating. Memorials may be remembered to either Matthew House or Finger Lakes SPCA. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY