Earl D. Snushall
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Earl D. Snushall, Jr.

July 7, 1945 - Dec. 18, 2021

VENICE CENTER - Earl D. Snushall, Jr., 76, of Venice Center, passed away December 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Sherwood, NY on July 7, 1945, Earl was the son of the late Earl D., Sr. and Edith (Webster) Snushall.

He was a truck and school bus driver in his earlier years and retired as a Centro bus driver. Earl was a volunteer firefighter for over 35 years serving as a member of the Scipio Venice Ledyard Fire District, where he was a past Assistant Chief and Fire Commissioner. Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and helping others.

Earl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Evelyn (Lusk) Snushall; his daughter, Kelly Snushall; his brother, Karl (Donna) Snushall; his grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Jarrod) Belles, Laura (Donny, Jr.) Allen and Makayla Marion; great-grandchildren: Jordan and Danielle Allen; several nieces and nephews including: Karl (Ben), Kevin, and Corey.

Along with his parents, Earl was predeceased by his sisters, Mable Thompson and Mary Radcliff.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Long Hill Fire Department on January 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., a dish to pass is appreciated.

Donations in Earl's memory may be made to the Long Hill Fire Department, 3513 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, NY 13147. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 26, 2021.
So sorry to hear about your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
John and Debbie Young
December 26, 2021
