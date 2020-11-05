Edward Francis Gleason

AUBURN - Edward Francis Gleason, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Edward was the son of the late Charles and Cecile Gleason. He was a lifetime resident of Auburn. Edward graduated from Holy Family Catholic School where he excelled in several sports. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy where he was deployed to Okinawa and Cherry Point, NC as a Corpsman.

In his early years, Edward worked as a prison guard at the Auburn Correctional Facility and was truck driver for Red Star Express Lines. Edward then worked and retired from the City of Auburn in 2001.

Edward is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Betts; and their four children: William (Terri), Robert (Helen), Lori Cavallo (Lou) and Karen Windell (Scott). Edward has ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St. on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM. A private burial at Saint Joseph's Cemetery will follow on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Alphonsus Food Pantry 85 E.Genesee St. Auburn or Hospice of the Finger Lakes 1130 Corporate Dr. Auburn. In memory of Mr. Gleason.

