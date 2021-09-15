Menu
Edward W. Murray
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Edward W. Murray

April 29, 1938 - Jan. 4, 2020

BRANDON, FL - Edward W. Murray originally from Union Springs, NY. Born April 29, 1938 passed away in Brandon, FL on January 4, 2020.

He was proceeded in death by his first wife Caroline and two granddaughters, and recently a daughter-in-law Connie Murray on September 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; sons: Phillip (Lynn) Murray, Michael and Shawn; daughters: Donna (Dann) Wilson and Tabetha (Ron) Wood; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren

A Service with Military Honors (Navy) will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Cemetery on Waldron Road in the Town of Springport.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Union Springs Fire Department which he held dear to his heart as a member for many years.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Union Cemetery
Waldron Road, Town of Springport, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 15, 2021
