Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elinor J. Spoor
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Elinor J. Spoor

Jan. 4, 1933 - Mar. 14, 2021

AUBURN - Elinor J. Spoor, 88, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn. Ms. Spoor was born in Butler, NY on January 4, 1933 to the late Leon and Marie (Noone) Van Norstrand.

She retired from Cayuga County Nursing Home where she was a Registered Nurse. Elinor enjoyed crossword puzzles and traveling. Some of her most memorable trips included traveling to Alaska and Ireland.

Elinor is survived by her sons: Brian (Linda) Spoor and Bradford (Christine) Spoor; her grandchildren: Brian, Jr., Lori and Aaron Spoor; her two great granddaughters: Brooke and Karlee; her sisters: Sylvia (Rick) Sweetnam and Eva Decker.

Donations in Memory of Elinor may be made to Weedsport Free Library or the Weedsport Fire Department.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with Ellie for many years in the OR. She was a great nurse and wonderful person. She taught me alot. I will always remember the great times we had. I am sorry for your loss. RIP my friend.
Roberta Bannon
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your family loss. Elinor was a great lady.
Susan Stoneburg
March 18, 2021
So sorry for this loss,great lady.
Bueleh Cavanagh
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results