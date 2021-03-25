Elinor Agnes (Schaff) Weatherstone

AUBURN - Elinor Agnes (Schaff) Weatherstone passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 18, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for the Living in Auburn, New York. Elinor was born in East Syracuse to Arthur and Edith Schaff.

In 1945 she married Albert Weatherstone and moved to Weedsport, NY. Together they lived in their home on Rude Street for 65 years. Elinor devoted her life to nurturing her family, and was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, baking pies, and tending to her home and garden. Elinor was an active member in Girl Scouting, the Home Bureau, St. Joseph's Altar Rosary Society, and Craft Club.

Elinor was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Al, her parents, her best friends from childhood the "Railroad Girls", and her beloved cat Woody.

She is survived by her five children: Warren (Diane) of Jackson, NJ, Sharon of Weedsport, John (Karen Pickard) of Weedsport, Susan (Kevin) Ryan of Camillus, and Joe (Cathy) of Port Byron; also survived by her 11 grandchildren: Michael (Colleen), Michelle (Richard) Dix, Erin (Sean) McHugh, Kimberly (Randall) Starkey, Shawn (Nara), Justin Ryan, Nicholas Ryan (Meghann Wilson), Doug (Delecia), Katie (Kyle Czarsnicki), Peter Granger, and Laura (Josh) Lemon; and 19 great-grandchildren.

For the past six years Elinor lived at the Faatz-Crofut Home in Auburn, NY. There, Elinor was blessed with loving care, new friendships, and daily engagements. Our family is tremendously grateful for the excellent care and attention that she received at The Home, and at the Finger Lakes Center for the Living.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 in St. Mary's Church. Masks and social distancing must be observed. To view the Mass via livestream, visit www.tinyurl.com/StMaryAuburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elinor's honor to The Faatz-Crofut Home, Attn: Klare Gunnip, 46 Grant Ave., Auburn, NY 13021; or to the Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South Street, Weedsport, NY 13166

