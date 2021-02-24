Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Scott Boudreau
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jamesville-DeWitt High School
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Elizabeth Scott Boudreau

July 11, 1948 - Feb. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Elizabeth "Betsy" Scott Boudreau, 72, died on February 15, 2021, in Auburn, NY, after a brief illness. Betsy was born on July 11, 1948, in Aurora, IL, the first child of Dr. Robert and Elizabeth (Davis) Boudreau, long-time residents of Skaneateles, NY.

Betsy spent her childhood in Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Towson, MD, and DeWitt, NY. She graduated from Jamesville-Dewitt High School in 1966 and Marymount Manhattan College in 1971. She received a Master's Degree in Art History from Villa Schifonia in Florence, Italy.

She worked in the art and antiques business in New York City, including employment with Hanns Weinberg at the Antique Porcelain Company of New York, Inc. and Philip Colleck at Philip Colleck Ltd. For many years, she assisted Hyde Park Antiques at the Winter Antique Show at the Park Avenue Armory. She specialized in 18th century French and English furniture and Continental porcelain. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of art and antiques through programs and lectures at Parson's School of Design, Syracuse University, and local events.

After returning to Central New York, she embraced the community of Auburn. She worked for many years in the Home Decor Department at Lowes, served as a substitute teacher, volunteered at the Calvary Food Pantry, where she helped edit the Heroes for Hunger newspaper column, and served on the Board of Trustees of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art. She made many close friends in the Lincoln Street neighborhood, at Lowes, and at the food pantry. Her family, friends, and co-workers remember her as cheerful, enthusiastic, tireless, resourceful, knowledgeable, generous, warm-hearted, and somewhat cluttered in her organizational style.

Betsy is survived by four brothers and a sister: Robert, Edward, Thomas, Kathleen, and Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be left at www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn, NY https://calvaryfoodpantry.com.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert D. Gray Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Betsy was my best friend at Marymount Manhattan College. I was heartbroken to learn of her passing right before our 50th Anniversary. She was a lovely friend and so resourceful. Wonderful memories of her and her beautiful parents.
Kathleen Kelly Moylan Purcell
Friend
June 28, 2021
I am truly sorry to hear about the loss of Elizabeth. She was a wonderful person inside and out! Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends. The memories I have will never fade away, she definitely was a great woman.
Christina Balla
March 8, 2021
I send my sincere condolences to the Family. I am very sad that Betsy has passed at such an early age. I have so many fond and happy memories of her. May she Rest In Peace.
Priscilla McOstrich
March 2, 2021
Betsy was simply one of the kindest souls to walk the planet. I had the pleasure of being her "neighbor" at the Winter Antiques Show for nearly two decades as she manned the stand for noted English antiques dealer Bernie Karr. Betsy was so well versed in many subjects, from porcelain to English furniture to the dames of New York society. She was quick with a kind word to stranger who had a dashing scarf or fidgety child. She knew just what to say to put someone at ease. While I only saw Betsy ten days out of every year, her indelible smile and wit will forever be remembered. My condolences to her family.
Lori Cohen
February 26, 2021
Elizabeth was one of a kind- always helpful and she had a wide spread of interests. I worked with her on a food drive at Lowe´s several years ago and she was a great source of encouragement throughout the project. Her genuine care for others care for others will be greatly missed.
Andrea Birbilis
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the loss of Dearest Betsy. She is with Our Heavenly Father in eternal peace. If you could provide me with the name and address of next if kin, I wish to send a Mass Card. I still have a painting which I bought as she was working as curator. It was a Madonna and Child and still cherish it. I used to see her many times at the Antiques fair. I'm deeply truly sorry. My Condolences Richard Rabbito
Richard Rabbito
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results