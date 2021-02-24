Elizabeth Scott Boudreau

July 11, 1948 - Feb. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Elizabeth "Betsy" Scott Boudreau, 72, died on February 15, 2021, in Auburn, NY, after a brief illness. Betsy was born on July 11, 1948, in Aurora, IL, the first child of Dr. Robert and Elizabeth (Davis) Boudreau, long-time residents of Skaneateles, NY.

Betsy spent her childhood in Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Towson, MD, and DeWitt, NY. She graduated from Jamesville-Dewitt High School in 1966 and Marymount Manhattan College in 1971. She received a Master's Degree in Art History from Villa Schifonia in Florence, Italy.

She worked in the art and antiques business in New York City, including employment with Hanns Weinberg at the Antique Porcelain Company of New York, Inc. and Philip Colleck at Philip Colleck Ltd. For many years, she assisted Hyde Park Antiques at the Winter Antique Show at the Park Avenue Armory. She specialized in 18th century French and English furniture and Continental porcelain. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of art and antiques through programs and lectures at Parson's School of Design, Syracuse University, and local events.

After returning to Central New York, she embraced the community of Auburn. She worked for many years in the Home Decor Department at Lowes, served as a substitute teacher, volunteered at the Calvary Food Pantry, where she helped edit the Heroes for Hunger newspaper column, and served on the Board of Trustees of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art. She made many close friends in the Lincoln Street neighborhood, at Lowes, and at the food pantry. Her family, friends, and co-workers remember her as cheerful, enthusiastic, tireless, resourceful, knowledgeable, generous, warm-hearted, and somewhat cluttered in her organizational style.

Betsy is survived by four brothers and a sister: Robert, Edward, Thomas, Kathleen, and Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be left at www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn, NY https://calvaryfoodpantry.com.