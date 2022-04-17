Menu
Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Daly
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY
Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Daly

Jan. 18, 1930 - March 26, 2022

AUBURN - Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Daly, 92, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 26, 2022. A lifelong resident of Auburn, Betty was born on January 18, 1930 to Ukrainian immigrants, the late George and Eva Namisnak.

She was a devout Catholic, a communicant of St. Peter and Paul Church as a child and St. Alphonsus Church as an adult. Betty was a graduate of Auburn East High School. In her youth, she participated in sports, danced in a teen Ukrainian dance troupe and sang in the choir.

Betty met her husband of 56 years, Louis R. Daly, at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn. She prioritized raising her children and worked outside the home.

She worked for General Electric in the 60's and retired from Byrne Dairy as a Manager of the Warren Avenue store where she started as a part time clerk.

She was active in the St. Alphonsus Mother's Club and volunteered at St. Alphonsus Church office. Betty shared her love of singing and dancing by performing in several St. Alphonsus Minstrel Shows.

Betty loved spending time with her family and was always available for advice, comfort and encouragement. She especially enjoyed dancing, Louis and Betty were usually the first and last on the dance floor. Betty will be remembered for her kind heart, beautiful smile and delicious cabbage rolls (pigs in the blanket).

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis R. Daly, their four infants and her sisters, Mary Young, Julia Quinn, Anna Lukowski, and Helen Lesyshyn and brothers Michael, Steve, Ted, John and Bob Namisnak.

Betty is survived by six children: Susan (James) Solomon of Skaneateles, NY , Mary Lou (David) Natoli of Marietta, GA, Patrick (Theresa) Daly of Kent, WA, Gerard (Patricia) Daly of Midlothian, VA, Michelle Daly of Falls Church, VA and Colleen (Edward) Krickovich of Auburn, NY; nine grandchildren: Mark (Kyla), Kelly and Jillian Solomon, Drew and Paige Natoli, Kayla (Kyle Boroughs) Daly and Glen Louis, Alexandra and Brendan Daly; two great-grandchildren: Grant and Sophia Solomon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in our mother's name to one of the following: St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY 13021; Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218 or a charity of your choice.

Special thank you to the staff and all the caregivers at The Commons, 2nd floor. They provided our mother with exceptional care, love and understanding of her disease these past two years. Thank you to the staff at Westminister Manor who helped our mother transition from her home to communal living.

Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn NY on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends in the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the mass.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
Auburn, NY
Apr
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
Auburn, NY
Betty,everyone who knew you,loved you. Such a sweet soul,I remember working with you at Byrne Dairy,and may you Rest in Peace,God Bless your family, many prayers !
Karen Esposito
April 17, 2022
