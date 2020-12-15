Elizabeth E. "Betty" Gilmore

Nov. 25, 1933 - Dec. 5, 2020

KANE - Elizabeth E. "Betty" Gilmore, 87, of JoJo Road near Kane, died peacefully Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at her daughter's home in Moravia, NY.

Born November 25, 1933 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of Ralph and Margaret McGonigal Cummings. On March 28, 1953, she married William C. Gilmore, who died May 5, 2020.

Betty graduated from Johnsonburg High School and worked as a clerk for Walker's Dairy in Kane. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Kane and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross blood drives. She was the family matriarch and caregiver.

Surviving are two daughters: Diane Gilmore of Kane and Susan Gilmore of Moravia; and son, Ralph (Linda) Gilmore of Kane and a brother, Ralph (Karolee) Cummings of Johnsonburg. Seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a sister Arminta Feronti and a brother Lawrence Cummings.

Services were held last Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor, officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.

The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com