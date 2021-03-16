Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Kirkpatrick
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Elizabeth "Betty" M. Kirkpatrick

Apr. 21, 1935 - Mar. 11, 2021

AUBURN - After a brief illness, Betty went to be with her Lord on March 11, 2021. She was born in Auburn on April 21,1935, daughter of the late Lettie Kirkpatrick Sage and Leslie Kirkpatrick, Sr.

Betty is survived by her brother Kenneth Kirkpatrick and his wife Diane; and sister-in-law, Erna Kirkpatrick; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents and stepfather James Sage; brothers: Leslie, Jr., John; and sister, Marion Terino and husband Ralph.

Betty was employed at GE, Columbian Rope, TRW, and EMCom, enjoying work and her colleagues so much that she waited until she was 82 to retire. Betty was a gentle, kind-hearted, and loving person who lived life seeing the best in people. She loved family gatherings and was blessed to have many wonderful friends.

Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Second Baptist Church, 1 N. Herman Ave., Auburn, where she was an active member. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family or light a candle.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Worked with Betty in the office at Columbian Rope. She was a sweet, quiet soul. Rest in Peace
Debbie Nodzo Oster
March 16, 2021
I'm very sorry about Betty's passing. I am her cousin and haven't seen or talked to her for quite a while. Betty was a great person.
Phyllis Wood
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results