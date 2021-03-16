Elizabeth "Betty" M. Kirkpatrick

Apr. 21, 1935 - Mar. 11, 2021

AUBURN - After a brief illness, Betty went to be with her Lord on March 11, 2021. She was born in Auburn on April 21,1935, daughter of the late Lettie Kirkpatrick Sage and Leslie Kirkpatrick, Sr.

Betty is survived by her brother Kenneth Kirkpatrick and his wife Diane; and sister-in-law, Erna Kirkpatrick; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents and stepfather James Sage; brothers: Leslie, Jr., John; and sister, Marion Terino and husband Ralph.

Betty was employed at GE, Columbian Rope, TRW, and EMCom, enjoying work and her colleagues so much that she waited until she was 82 to retire. Betty was a gentle, kind-hearted, and loving person who lived life seeing the best in people. She loved family gatherings and was blessed to have many wonderful friends.

Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Second Baptist Church, 1 N. Herman Ave., Auburn, where she was an active member. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

