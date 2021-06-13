Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Mahannah

Jan. 6, 1950 - June 5, 2021

NORWICH - Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Mahannah, 71, of Norwich, NY, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

She was born January 6, 1950 in Auburn, NY a daughter of Reah Gleason Pitcher. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, Auburn, received her LPN from the Auburn School of Practical Nursing, her RN from SUNY Morrisville and her BSN from SUNY Utica College of Technology.

On January 30, 1971, Betsy married Richard T. Mahannah in Auburn. She worked for many years at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich; and then for Olsten Healthcare in Binghamton until retiring. She had previously worked for Mercy Hospital, Auburn Memorial, and St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.

Betsy attended St. Paul's Church in Norwich. She helped found "SAME" and was an advocate for saving music in schools. Betsy was also known for her work with the local Cub and Boy Scout organizations.

Surviving are her husband, Richard; daughters: Jackie Hatton of Sherburne; Tracy and Jeremy Kuhn of Montana; four grandchildren: Hunter, Caleb, Owen and Joshua; two great-grandsons: Brydon and Hayden; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Chase and sister, Karolyn Butler.

In keeping with her wishes, there are no services or calling hours. Interment is private.

Arrangements by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne, NY.

