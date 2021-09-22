Elizabeth Jane Manley Price

Nov. 16, 1946 - Sept. 14, 2021

AUBURN - Elizabeth Price, 74, of Auburn died peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Known always to her friends as Betty, Elizabeth Jane Manley was born on November 16, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, to Dr. Wilber Manley and Ann Stark Manley. She grew up in Olean, a town that always held a cherished place in her heart. Betty was a sweet and loving child with a particular affinity for animals.

In her teenaged years, Betty was a skilled horseback rider and won numerous blue ribbons with her beloved horse, Tattoo. She graduated from Olean High School in 1964 and went on to attend SUNY Upstate, obtaining her degree in respiratory therapy in 1972. It was at Upstate that she met Bill Price, whom she married in 1976. They made their home in Auburn in 1978, just months before their daughter, Rachael was born. Their son, John followed in 1982. Betty scaled back her duties as a respiratory therapist to focus on keeping a loving home for her family. This period, when her children were little, was the happiest her life, and her children will never forget the love and kindness that emanated from her as a mom. She also loved breeding and showing purebred dogs, and raised several litters of feisty Labrador Retrievers.

As her children neared the end of their school years, Betty took on a new career in social work, working first at Mercy Rehab and then, for many years, at Auburn Memorial Hospital. In 2012, she became a grandmother, and it was a joy to see her share her warm and caring nature with the next generation. She loved to be outdoors and meet new people. Her kind and loving spirit was evident in everything she did. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

She is survived by her husband, William Price of Auburn; her daughter, Rachael Price (Christopher Burchell) of Tifton, Georgia; her son, John Price of Auburn; and her granddaughter, Verity Burchell, of Tifton, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Ann Manley; her brother, Charles Manley; and a lifetime of beloved pets.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the SPCA of CNY. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Masks will be required for the service.