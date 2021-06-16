Menu
Elizabeth F. "Betty" Robillard
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Elizabeth F. "Betty" Robillard

March 25, 1936 - June 13, 2021

AUBURN - Elizabeth F. "Betty" Robillard, 85, of Auburn passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on March 25, 1936 to Harry Mead and Mary Hanlon Mead of Elbridge. She graduated from Elbridge High School and the Richard DeToto Beauty School in Syracuse. Betty owned hair salons in the Jordan, Elbridge and Weedsport area for many years.

Surviving are her children: Deborah Robillard of Auburn, Mark (Hannah) Robillard of Tampa, FL, Lisa Quinn of Liverpool and Michael Robillard of Auburn; grandchildren: Jenna Powers, Jared Quinn, Alyssa Wolff, Bryant Wolff, Jonathan Robillard and Emily Robillard; great grandson Jack Powers who was the light of her life. In addition, Betty is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Soderholm of Glenns Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, sister Helen Mead, brothers: James Mead and John Mead, special nephew Russell Robillard and the father of her children, Marcus Robillard.

There will be a private service and burial will be at Weedsport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn in memory of Elizabeth Robillard.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
Your mother has been in my thoughts and in prayers and for some reason, I thought she was no longer among us. Elizabeth's legacy will be carried on in the cards that I shall create from her gifts that she bestowed upon me either through purchasing or from her generosity. I looked upon her as a friend and she was a blessing to us all. Thank you for sharing her with me by taking her envelopes to the post office to be sent to me. I loved her as best as I could and spoke highly about her through my feedback on eBay and with my husband.
Rosaline Stein
Friend
July 11, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of your loss. We have many fond memories of your mother from our time as neighbors at Shady Brook Estates. We could not have asked for a kinder or more generous neighbor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Tom and Joan Parsnick
June 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom and I work together at Syroco. She was a good friend. We had some great times together. I will miss her so much.
Rose M Bonk
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss Debbie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patti Kachris-McCarthy
Other
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss had a lot of laughs with Betty my moms best friend growing up rip Betty
Tammie L Hamilton
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My prayers for you and your family.
Marge Cereo
June 17, 2021
our sincere condolences to you and your family, Debbie
ron and jeanne semple
June 17, 2021
