Ellen A. Luisi

AUBURN - Ellen A. Luisi, 93 of Auburn passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 27,2020 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

She was born in Candor, NY the daughter of the late John and Frances (Satterly) Perrine. Ellen graduated from Moravia High School, class of 1944 and received her Associate's Degree from Mesa Community College in Arizona, where she would live for more than 30 years. She would work as an aide helping children with special needs for many years before returning to Auburn.

In her early years, Ellen also worked for the family owned Luisi's Greenhouse and retired in 1977 from the Cayuga County Social Services Department after several years of employment. Ellen was an excellent baker and skilled seamstress, having sewed countless gowns and dresses for her family's most special occasions. Ellen was an avid reader and was extremely mechanically inclined. She had an uncanny knack for fixing anything broken, poorly designed or in disrepair. It was common in the Luisi home, to find clocks, radios and even major appliances that Ellen had repaired or improved, uncommon for women of her day. Ellen possessed a sharp and joyful wit that could have rivaled Mark Twain or Oscar Wilde. What she cherished most however, were the many hours spent with her family and she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all of them.

She is survived by her loving children; daughters: Anita (Thomas) Colvin , Rita (Jere) Jacobs all of Auburn; three sons: James (Margaret) Luisi of Auburn, Jack (Beverly) Luisi of Chandler, AZ, and Jere (Brenda) Luisi of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren: Corey Colvin, Thomas (Bailey) Colvin, Nicole Colvin (Ross Marshall), Paul W. Luisi, Todd (Jessica) Luisi, five great-grandchildren: Thomas, Gage, Cecilia Colvin, Lennon and Sadie Luisi; step-granddaughter Samantha Luisi and her daughter Kirsten; step-grandson Curtis Ford all of AZ; sister, Margaret (Robert) Geiger of TX; brother, John (Patricia) Perrine, Jr. of Tully; sisters-in-law: Suzanne Luisi of Wisconsin, Dolores Perrine of Brockport; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Nicholas in 2018, and three brothers Edward, Lyman and Robert Perrine.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family.

A special thank you to the staff on the second and third floor at The Commons for their excellent care and compassion that was shown to Ellen during her stay.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.