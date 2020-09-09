Ellen M. Richardson

May 13, 1939 - Sept. 7, 2020

AUBURN - Ellen M. Richardson, 81 of Auburn, passed away on Monday Sept. 7, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1939 in Bodcaw, AK to the late Isaac and Mary Ella Tidwell McKinney. Ellen was the valedictorian of her graduating class at New Hope High School in Mount Holly, AK. After high school she went to San Francisco and joined the Navy in the WAVES division for 2 years. After serving in the navy Ellen married and started to raise her family. In 1969 Ellen earned her Nursing degree and practiced as an LPN until 2004 retiring from Mercy Rehabilitation Center and the Auburn Hospital. When she retired she devoted her time to her family especially her grand and great grandchildren. Ellen also enjoyed playing mahjong and cards with her friends at the village at Auburn Grove.

She is survived by children: Milton Richardson Jr. Natalie Richardson, Rosalyn Richardson; brother, Ernest McKinney; sisters: Carolyn Carter, Maxine Brown; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her son Eric J. Richardson and daughter Christine Richardson, and siblings, Carl, Roland, Harold and sister Mervilee.

Visitation will be from 11AM to 12PM on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a private home going service to follow.