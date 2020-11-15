Ernestine "Erna" Kahler

AUBURN - Ernestine "Erna" Kahler died peacefully at the Finger Lakes Center for Living on November 11, 2020. She was 90.

Known for her love of children, Erna touched many lives with her kindness and wisdom. Her calling was raising a family and helping others. She made that happen with a twinkle in her eye, and a lot of ambition. Erna enjoyed cooking, family get-togethers, patriotic music, animals, a good church service, rainbows and an evening beer. She was foster and freshair mother to 43 wonderful children.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. Kahler; sons: William and Richard C.; and grandson Chad.

Erna is survived by her children: Linda Coon (Gary), Sue Kahler (Jack Kirch), Penny Kahler, Patty Mercurio, Mark Kahler (Nancy), Marty Kahler (Karen), Joe Kahler, and Jason Kahler (Billie). She was "Gramma" to 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a special four-legged "grand dog".

Ernestine was a believer of letting Mother Nature do her thing. Her favorite quote was "This too shall pass".

A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, sympathy cards and donations, please spend some quality time with a child and/or write a "thinking of you" note to any resident in nursing homes in the area. They are the unspoken heroes in this pandemic.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Erna's "family" at the Finger Lakes Center for Living, for their excellent care and love for mom.

