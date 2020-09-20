Esther L. Reed Hadden

June 14, 1927 - Sept. 16, 2020

SAVANNAH -

Esther L. Reed Hadden, 93, of Savannah passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn. Esther was born on the family farm on Ferris Rd, on June 14, 1927, daughter of the late Edwin Legg Reed and Adah Judson Reed.

Esther worked at Gallo's Store in Wolcott for 64 years. She enjoyed talking with all the customers. Esther retired in 2009 to spend time with her husband Russell, the love of her life. They had celebrated their 63rd anniversary on May 28 prior to his death in November 2010.

Esther was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother Kenneth and his wife Betty Jane Reed, their son James Reed, her brother-in-law Robert Pearce and his daughter Barbara Galway. Elizabeth Sowles, Esther's sister died in August. They had been roommates for the past four months at the nursing home.

She is survived by her brother-law, Harry Sowles; sister-in-law, Lois Pearce; several cousins and nieces: Donna Sowles, Martha Reed, Sally Morris, Jean Reed, Leah Oles, Susan Pearce; nephews: Jonathan Reed, Philip Reed, Robert Pearce and David Pearce and several great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Savannah Community Church at 13368 Seneca St. Savannah NY on Friday, September 25 from 11am-1pm with funeral at 1pm and burial to follow at the Savannah-South Butler Cemetery in South Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Savannah Community Church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.