Esther A. (Posa) Oliver

AUBURN - Esther A. (Posa) Oliver, 94, formerly of Underwood Street, Auburn, NY died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was a native and life resident of Auburn and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Posa.

Esther was the widow of Paul "Jake" Oliver, who passed away in 1998.

For three decades, up until her retirement, she had worked for for the General Electric and later the Powerex Companies. Esther was an active communicant of St. Francis Church where she served in many capacities and worked enthusiastically on the annual Parish Bazaar.

Esther was a life member of the VFW Post 1975 Ladies Auxiliary. She had volunteered for many years at the former Mercy Hospital where she was best known for her work in the gift shop.

She is survived by three sons: Paul (Deborah) Oliver of St. Petersburg, FL, Brian Oliver of Penfield, NY and Robert (Deborah) Oliver of Auburn; a daughter Mary Ann Lawrence (Timothy) of Aurora; as well as nine grand and six great grandchildren.

Besides her loving husband "Jake" and her parents, Esther was predeceased by a son Kevin F. Oliver, a granddaughter Meghan Ann Oliver, a brother Rocco Posa and a sister Mary Fede.

Calling hours for Mrs. Oliver will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial, to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.