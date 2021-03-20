Menu
Esther A. Oliver
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Esther A. (Posa) Oliver

AUBURN - Esther A. (Posa) Oliver, 94, formerly of Underwood Street, Auburn, NY died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was a native and life resident of Auburn and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Posa.

Esther was the widow of Paul "Jake" Oliver, who passed away in 1998.

For three decades, up until her retirement, she had worked for for the General Electric and later the Powerex Companies. Esther was an active communicant of St. Francis Church where she served in many capacities and worked enthusiastically on the annual Parish Bazaar.

Esther was a life member of the VFW Post 1975 Ladies Auxiliary. She had volunteered for many years at the former Mercy Hospital where she was best known for her work in the gift shop.

She is survived by three sons: Paul (Deborah) Oliver of St. Petersburg, FL, Brian Oliver of Penfield, NY and Robert (Deborah) Oliver of Auburn; a daughter Mary Ann Lawrence (Timothy) of Aurora; as well as nine grand and six great grandchildren.

Besides her loving husband "Jake" and her parents, Esther was predeceased by a son Kevin F. Oliver, a granddaughter Meghan Ann Oliver, a brother Rocco Posa and a sister Mary Fede.

Calling hours for Mrs. Oliver will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial, to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so very sorry to hear of her passing. She was on a wonderful lady.
Christina Fethers
March 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Maryann. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sally Scott
March 24, 2021
So Sorry to hear of Esther's passing. The short time I (and my girls) were able to spend time with her we were blessed with her kindness. Loved her stories and loved getting to know her. She will be missed. God Bless.
Colleen Carter
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss your mom was always so sweet. She will always be in our prayers.
James and Jackie pullen
March 21, 2021
So sorry to read about Easter.I knew her when she was one of my great volunteers at Mercy.Always a smile and had so many nice chats with her.I know she will be missed.
Marge Brooks
March 21, 2021
Maryann, Brian and Bobby, and Paul So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Mrs. Oliver was a sweet lady, spent many days at her home on McMaster St. such great memories. Heaven certainly has received an angel.
Deborah Leone
March 21, 2021
Bob and Deb So sorry for your loss.
Tracey Montgomery
March 20, 2021
Esther was a very sweet Women! I enjoyed the time that I got to spend with her.
Debbie Chamberlain
March 20, 2021
Please accept my condolences at the loss of your Mom...You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Always sad to lose an important member of our neighborhood.
Skip Oughterson
March 20, 2021
Aunt Esther you will be sadly missed Heaven got another angel . Love Mary and Jerry Debenedetto
Mary and Jerry Debenedetto
March 20, 2021
