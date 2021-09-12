Eugene W. Shaw

KING FERRY – Eugene Walter Shaw, 87, of King Ferry, NY, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, NY. Mr. Shaw was born in Genoa, son of the late Walter and Ruth (Coulson) Shaw, and resided in King Ferry all of his life.

Mr. Shaw was a graduate of King Ferry Central School, where he excelled at basketball and baseball; after which he joined his father in operating the family farm in King Ferry. He continued to manage the farm in partnership with his son Scott, and they were awarded Dairy of Distinction by the Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program in 1989, and recognized as a Century Farm by the New York State Agricultural Society in 1995.

Over the years Eugene served as a delegate to Mitchell Farms Agway, as Director for the Owasco Valley Milk Producers Cooperative, as a delegate to the Eastern Breeders Cooperative, and as a local representative to the Cayuga County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. He was a Lifetime member of the King Ferry Fire Department and served as Commissioner of the King Ferry Fire District for over 20 years. He was a Trustee and President of the West Genoa Cemetery Board of Trustees, a 65-year member of Five Corners Grange, and a member and former trustee of the King Ferry Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Jorgensen Shaw; and his sister, Marie Shaw Adamick. Surviving are his two sons: John J. Shaw and his wife Nancy and Scott E. Shaw and his wife Michele; and one daughter Lori J. Fortin and her husband Samuel all of King Ferry; a sister, Linda Shaw Bush and her husband Chauncey of Lansing; he is also survived by four grandchildren: Jennifer Shaw-Jackson of Union Springs, Joshua Shaw and his wife Jessica of King Ferry, Elizabeth Shaw of Chandler, AZ, and Benjamin Shaw and Kazmeira Nero of Genoa; six great-grandchildren: Jonathon, Ruth, Abigail and Hailey Jackson and Adam and Sarah Shaw. He is also survived by two step-grandchildren: Ross Stepka and his wife Meredith of Lowman, and Ryan Stepka of Genoa.

The family would like to recognize and thank Lori Sheils for several years of exemplary care. Gene loved his family, farm and community, and was a good neighbor to all.

A private burial will take place at West Genoa Cemetery, Pastor Greg Wesley officiating, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 followed by an outdoor gathering of friends and family adjacent to the grounds of the Genoa Historical Association, 920 State Route 34B, King Ferry from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Gene's memory can be made to King Ferry Fire Department, 1011 State Route 34B, King Ferry, NY 13081; or Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, Inc., PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139. Condolences may be offered at www.BrewFuneralHome.com.