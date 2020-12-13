Eugenia I. (Conti) O'Hare

AUBURN - Eugenia I. (Conti) O'Hare, 98 of Auburn passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, early Friday morning, December 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Ennio and Celesta Pecsi Conti.

"Jennie" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She retired as the assistant food service manager at Auburn Memorial Hospital after more than 25 years of service. Jennie loved to work with ceramics and also was a very skilled cross stitcher, who enjoyed knitting and crocheting many different items for family and friends. Above everything else, Jennie loved and cherished all the times spent with her family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jennie's warming smile and gentle ways will forever be kept in the hearts of those that she was fortunate enough to touch.

She is survived by her loving children: Thomas (Terry) O'Hare of Weedsport, Lewis (Donna) O'Hare of Auburn, Sally Griswold of Auburn, Peggy Loperfido of SD, 11 grandchildren: Traci (Bill) Kaminski, Christopher O' Hare, Margaret (Jeremy) Bacon, Brian (Kristy) O'Hare, Ryan Griswold, Caitlin (Christopher) Kahl, Evan Griswold, Becky (Ian) Catchpole, Joseph J. Loperfido, Michael and Richard O'Hare; numerous great-grandchildren; several great- great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Richard in 2005, a son Richard "Binky" O'Hare, granddaughter Amy O'Hare, siblings Arthur Conti, Ernest Conti, Eugene Conti, Ann Breeze, Edith Hodge and son-in-law Joseph Loperfido.

A private service will be held Monday in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Entombment will follow one St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of CNY.