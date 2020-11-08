Florence Maillar Smith

AUBURN - Florence Maillar Smith, 94, passed peacefully on November 5, 2020.

Well known and loved in the Auburn and Cayuga County area, Florence, also known as Flos or Flossie, was born in Brooklyn, NY to Mark and Sonya Maillar.

She was married for 53 years to Sherrold L Smith of Bar Harbor, ME. She is survived by two daughters: Karel Smith of Vero Beach, FL and Jan Smith of St Louis, MO; a son-in-law, Cliff Bull of Rochester, NY; two daughters-in-law: Elisabeth Smith of Weiden, Germany and Deborah Peterson Smith of Bridgeport, NY; nine grandchildren: Jennifer Naylor, Richard Sheffey, Erin Burtner, Robert Smith, Harlan Dunn, Sasha Dunn, Lauren Smith, Elena Smith and Nicholas Smith; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Sherrold; daughter Lynne (Smith) Bull; sons: Mark and Scott Smith; and granddaughter Sarah Smith.

Florence worked as a social worker then supervisor for Cayuga County Social Services from 1963 to 1985. Additionally she served as a volunteer or board member for many organizations in the area that include NAACP, Hospice, Hutchins Psychiatric Center, SCAT van, Cayuga Coalition for Peace, Cayuga County Jail Library, E. John Gavras Center, Unity House, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cayuga County Health Systems, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Options for Independence, Harriet Tubman Residential Center, Community Action Agency, Literacy Volunteers, Zonta, Office of the Aging, Mercy Ombudsman, Teenage Pregnancy Coalition, and the Mayor's Social Justice Task Force. Her dedication resulted in many awards including the first Community Services Award in the late 1970's, NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Citizen Award, to mention just a few.

Additionally, Florence co-created a catering business (Parties with Panache) with work colleague and friend, Sabina Kulakowski, created a cottage industry with daughter, Karel, known as Kinsmith Ties and in later years worked lovingly at the Montessori school (most notably as "The Bread Lady"). She was a kind, loving, generous woman who welcomed intelligent conversation, who appreciated live theatre, who loved Russian music, who was skilled as a seamstress, rug braider, knitter, crocheter, baker, cook and most importantly, someone who dearly loved her family.

Due to COVID and travel restrictions, a Celebration of Her Life will be held in Auburn hopefully next spring or summer to be followed by burial at the Smith private cemetery in Bar Harbor, ME.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please simply do a random act of kindness.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, NY.