Floyd "Sonny" Durfee Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Floyd "Sonny" Durfee, Jr.

AUBURN - Floyd "Sonny" Durfee, Jr., 79, of Lansing Street, Auburn, died Monday, February 22, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Floyd was born in Auburn and he was the son of the late, Floyd Durfee, Sr. and Myrtle (Martin) Durfee.

Floyd worked until his retirement as a machinist at J.R. Clancy in Syracuse. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having seen service on numerous destroyers and destroyer escorts, during the late 1950's and early 1960's. He was a life member of the VFW.

Floyd deserves special distinction, as he served on one of the destroyers that formed the blockade against Russian surface vessels during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Floyd is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Petrosino) Durfee; his children: Joe (Caroline) Durfee of Lafayette and Carolyn Durfee; two brothers: James Durfee of NC and William Durfee of Penn Yann; a sister Patricia Mahaney of Auburn; two aunts: Irene Adams and Beatrice Fjelstead; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangement are through The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, New York.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Angela and family, You and your family are in my prayers. Your Cousin, Peter D.
Peter D
February 28, 2021
Dear Angie, We are so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Bobbie and Greg
Bobbie and Greg Panek
February 28, 2021
Angie and Family, I was saddened to learn of Sonny's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judith Wasilenko Cummings
February 28, 2021
Angie and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in our prayers.
Bill and Linda Jennings
February 27, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
February 27, 2021
Pat and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Linda Quill
February 27, 2021
Patti, Kindly accept my deepest heartfelt condolence on the loss of your beloved brother. Sincerely, Sandy
Sandra La Vine-Herschkorn
February 27, 2021
Wishing you memories to comfort you; with sympathy in the loss of Sonny!
Keith D Durfee
February 27, 2021
