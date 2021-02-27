Floyd "Sonny" Durfee, Jr.

AUBURN - Floyd "Sonny" Durfee, Jr., 79, of Lansing Street, Auburn, died Monday, February 22, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Floyd was born in Auburn and he was the son of the late, Floyd Durfee, Sr. and Myrtle (Martin) Durfee.

Floyd worked until his retirement as a machinist at J.R. Clancy in Syracuse. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having seen service on numerous destroyers and destroyer escorts, during the late 1950's and early 1960's. He was a life member of the VFW.

Floyd deserves special distinction, as he served on one of the destroyers that formed the blockade against Russian surface vessels during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Floyd is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Petrosino) Durfee; his children: Joe (Caroline) Durfee of Lafayette and Carolyn Durfee; two brothers: James Durfee of NC and William Durfee of Penn Yann; a sister Patricia Mahaney of Auburn; two aunts: Irene Adams and Beatrice Fjelstead; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangement are through The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, New York.