Frances Camken

AUBURN - Frances Camken, 86, of Auburn, formerly of Syracuse, passed away at The Commons of St. Anthony, Auburn.

Born in Syracuse, Frances was a Finance Clerk for Verizon for 35 years, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed her animals, horseback riding and showing at local events, and was a member of the Syracuse Rose Society, affiliated with the American Rose Society, competing at local rose shows in the Syracuse area.

She was predeceased by her parents Kasmir and Anna (Schelah) Zuranski. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Richard Camke; and daughter Deborah Feeley (Peter Briggs), both of Auburn; son Richard Camken(wife Kim) of Syracuse; sister Mary Zack of KY; three grandchildren: Kiel Camken, Jessica Walsh (Lauren Walsh), Matthew Feeley; and one great-grandson Giacomo "Jack" Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lakeland at a later date.

Giminski- Wysocki Funeral Home, 1320 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse is in charge of arrrangements.