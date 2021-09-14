Menu
Francesco Chindamo
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Francesco Chindamo

Aug. 12, 1923 - Sept. 9, 2021

AUBURN - Francesco Chindamo, 98, of Auburn passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Auburn Nursing Home. Francesco was born in Auburn on August 12, 1923, the son Michael and Micholina (Giacalome) Chindamo.

He was a communicant of Holy Family Church and owned and operated Francesco's Hair Style Center in Auburn.

Francesco is survived by his son Joseph Chindamo and his wife Sue; brother Sam Chindamo and his wife Nora; sister-in-law Margherita; his beloved grandchildren: Joseph, Brady, Nicole and Jordan; his great-grandson Coleman. He was predeceased by his loving wife Rosa (Sanzi) Chindamo; his sons, Michael and Frank and his siblings, Joseph, Teresa, Louis, Lena, Rosa and Giovanna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Friends may visit with the family prior to mass from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Holy Family Church, in Francesco Chindamo's name.

Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
75 North Street, Auburn
Sep
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
75 North Street, Auburn
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Francesco was a wonderful person.
Fred & Betty Pfeifer
September 21, 2021
