Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francine L. Bizzari
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Francine L. (DePalma) Bizzari

AUBURN - Francine L. (DePalma) Bizzari, 83 of Auburn passed away, Sunday March 7, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn and former St. Francis of Assisi School and church member and attended West High School. Francine lended her insight, assistance and counseling skills to hundred of individuals seeking guidance, one on one, radio and television. Francine also was an avid shopper, collecting Victorian antiques and vintage clothing. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this "special" woman.

She is survived by her loving children: son, Louis Bizzari, daughter, Pamela Spier and husband Thomas Spier; a beloved grandson Daniel Spier; two step-sisters: Rose Gentile and Josie Strazzari; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Francis and several siblings.

A calling hour will be held this Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a prayer service to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Please adhere to all NYS COVID guidelines for everyone's safety.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
13
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
October 1954, Francine depalma,Denny Collins, shirley doughtery, joe beatson sitting around a kitchen table at 33 north division st. On a Sunday afternoon, talking laughing and enjoying. Those were the days. Rest In Peace Francine. See you in the next one. Denny
Denny Collins
March 10, 2021
I am in Georgia now, but come from Auburn and Francine was a wonderful person, she was our neighbor for a while. I know she is dancing with our Lord now!
Lorraine J Carder
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results