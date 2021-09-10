Francis A. Cook

March 7, 1976 - Sept. 7, 2021

AUBURN - Francis A. Cook, 45 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Born in Elmira March 7, 1976, Francis is the son Albert and Dorothy (Page) Cook.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed music, animals, fishing and was an all-around good person. Francis made it to the Life Rank in the Boy Scouts and a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister-in-law Kelly Cook; two nieces: Alyssa and Caitlyn Cook; one nephew Kaleb Cook; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and family members. He is predeceased by his brother Matthew Cook in 2020, as well as his grandparents Ed and Dorothy Tobey and Herbert and Twila Cook.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service to be offered Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. A calling hour will be conducted in the church, from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.