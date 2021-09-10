Menu
Francis A. Cook
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Francis A. Cook

March 7, 1976 - Sept. 7, 2021

AUBURN - Francis A. Cook, 45 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Born in Elmira March 7, 1976, Francis is the son Albert and Dorothy (Page) Cook.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed music, animals, fishing and was an all-around good person. Francis made it to the Life Rank in the Boy Scouts and a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister-in-law Kelly Cook; two nieces: Alyssa and Caitlyn Cook; one nephew Kaleb Cook; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and family members. He is predeceased by his brother Matthew Cook in 2020, as well as his grandparents Ed and Dorothy Tobey and Herbert and Twila Cook.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service to be offered Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. A calling hour will be conducted in the church, from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3166 Miller Road, Auburn, NY
Sep
11
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3166 Miller Road, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Al & Dottie I´m extremely sorry to read this notification. Please accept my condolences and prayers along with my virtual hugs.
Charlene Powers
Friend
September 14, 2021
So Very Sorry To Hear This About Fran He was A Good Man !!!!
Lori V.TILLMAN
September 13, 2021
I'm in horrible shock I just read his obituary ..very young too young ...may Fran rest in peace and my sympathies go out to his mom and dad
Patty Lupo
September 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Grader
September 10, 2021
Our prayers and love are with the family at this time and always. Franny, we will miss your warm smile and warm hugs. Until we meet again.
Richard Bradley and Alice Bradley
Friend
September 10, 2021
