Francis "Frank" Siracusa
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Francis "Frank" Siracusa

AUBURN - Francis "Frank" Siracusa, 86, of Auburn died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after a short illness. He was born at home in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Rosario and Giovanna (Caruana) Siracusa and was a lifelong resident.

Frank was a member of UA Local 73 Plumbers and Steamfitters and retired after more than 50 years of service. He served as Business Agent and then Business Manager for the Local. Frank was on the City of Auburn Plumbing Board and served as it's chairperson for many years. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus and worked many pancake breakfasts. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing both in Auburn and with his friends at Moose Ponds Club.

Frank is survived by sons: Dr. Francis (Karen) Siracusa of CT, Tony (Maureen) Siracusa of Auburn; and daughter Kathleen (Rick) Audlin of Oswego; six grandchildren: Michael (Kerry), Katherin and Tim (Kathleen) Siracusa, Kristen (Robert) Eustis, Jason (Lauren) Audlin and Kellyn (Jeff) LeBaron; five great grandchildren: Luke, Natalie, Quinn and Sloane Siracusa and Connor Eustis; his brother Rosario of Auburn; and many nieces, nephews; and special friends.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Isabel (Shoots) Siracusa in 2014; his brothers Anthony and Joseph; and sisters Josephine Gangarossa and Molly LaPaglia.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in St. Mary's Church. A calling hour will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., in the church, prior to Mass. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Frank to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark Street, Auburn, NY
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Tony to hear of your Dad´s passing. Will keep your family in our prayers.
Linda and Bill Jennings
Other
September 22, 2021
Your father was the sweet man ever.
christine secaur
Family
September 22, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Frank's passing. As a neighbor, I saw him almost every day smiling and waving from his porch as we passed by. On occasion I would stop and chat and thought he was a lovely, friendly man. He will be missed. Godspeed Frank.
Bethany Arnold
Other
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about your father passing. He was a great guy and always enjoyed his company and conversation. He was also a great asset to the Lancers.
Thomas Michael Gregory
September 20, 2021
Tony and Maureen I am so sorry to hear about Frank Passing He was a wonderful person I will always remember his smiling Face and telling me jokes when I saw him I am so honored to have known Frank he will always be in my prayers and Heart Forever Tony I know how much you love your Dad please give my condolences to all the Siracusa Family
Bill Connors
Other
September 20, 2021
Such sad news to hear of Frank's passing... He was a wonderful person and was loved by all. May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with him. Enjoy and cherish your memories. Remember his love for you and that will keep him near your hearts. God Bless you all and God Bless Frank. He will truly be missed. Phyllis (Garr) Allen & Fritz Allen
Phyllis Allen
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Frank´s passing. Prayers for the family. RIP
Philip Marcon
Family
September 17, 2021
Condolences to the family. I learned a lot from Frank sorry to hear that he passed. Rest in peace.
Neal Chapman
Work
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results