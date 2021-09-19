Francis "Frank" Siracusa

AUBURN - Francis "Frank" Siracusa, 86, of Auburn died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after a short illness. He was born at home in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Rosario and Giovanna (Caruana) Siracusa and was a lifelong resident.

Frank was a member of UA Local 73 Plumbers and Steamfitters and retired after more than 50 years of service. He served as Business Agent and then Business Manager for the Local. Frank was on the City of Auburn Plumbing Board and served as it's chairperson for many years. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus and worked many pancake breakfasts. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing both in Auburn and with his friends at Moose Ponds Club.

Frank is survived by sons: Dr. Francis (Karen) Siracusa of CT, Tony (Maureen) Siracusa of Auburn; and daughter Kathleen (Rick) Audlin of Oswego; six grandchildren: Michael (Kerry), Katherin and Tim (Kathleen) Siracusa, Kristen (Robert) Eustis, Jason (Lauren) Audlin and Kellyn (Jeff) LeBaron; five great grandchildren: Luke, Natalie, Quinn and Sloane Siracusa and Connor Eustis; his brother Rosario of Auburn; and many nieces, nephews; and special friends.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Isabel (Shoots) Siracusa in 2014; his brothers Anthony and Joseph; and sisters Josephine Gangarossa and Molly LaPaglia.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in St. Mary's Church. A calling hour will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., in the church, prior to Mass. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Frank to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

