Frank D. Kellogg Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Frank D. Kellogg, Sr.

RED CREEK - Frank D. Kellogg, Sr., 68 formerly of Victory Road, Red Creek, NY died Saturday, March 20, 2021 in his home, with his family by his side. Frank was born in Auburn and was the son of Floyd and Mary (Burr) Kellogg.

He was a diesel mechanic and was employed with Alnye Trucking Company of Moravia, NY. Frank was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Kellogg is survived by his lifetime partner, Joan Thomas of Auburn; a son, Frank Kellogg, Jr. (Jessica) of Auburn; daughters: Crystal Botterbusch (Richard) and Unique Davis, both of Red Creek; a niece Rhonda Higgins (David) of Trumansburg, NY; and nine grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister Jane and his daughter Mary Kellogg.

Services for Mr. Kellogg will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can remember uncle frank coming our house that (Randy Smith) bringing that big dog and spending time with my daughter Kasey kae
Casey blasko
March 28, 2021
Your Friends at Alnye
March 25, 2021
Your Friends at Alnye
March 25, 2021
You will certainly be missed my friend .. he used to come over to my place all the time when I lived down Seymour Street in Auburn .. can we meet again brother
Nikki wilson
March 25, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 24, 2021
I remember hanging out with him on owasco st Frank was a good person he was loved and known by many he will be missed dearly my condolences to his family may you rest in peace my friend fly high until I see you again my friend
Robin Hull
March 24, 2021
