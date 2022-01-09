Menu
Frederick A. Moochler
Frederick A. Moochler

AUBURN - Frederick A. Moochler, 84, of Auburn passed away January 6, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Born in Ossining, NY he was the son of the late Earl and Madeline (Wilcox) Moochler.

He was a proud Marine Veteran and a NYS Correctional Officer and later joined and retired from the NYS Police. Fred was a member of the Elks Club and was an active Mason member. Fred was Initiated into Radium Lodge No. 844 in Nelsonville, NY on June 8, 1961. He took his Second Degree on April 3, 1963 and the Third on May 22, 1965. In December of 1976 he dimitted from that Lodge and in January 1977 he affiliated with Scipio No. 110 in Aurora.

In 1980 he served as elected Worshipful Master and was instrumental and inspirational in urging Lodge members to community service. The Brothers conducted many fundraisers for other Aurora non-profits, performed cleanup and maintenance work in Oak Glen Cemetery, and contributed to community members in time of need. Fred was also deliberate not to neglect the fun and fellowship of Lodge and Village life.

He enjoyed outdoor activities especially Easter egg hunts for little kids, bird watching and fishing and was an avid golfer. Fred wintered in The Villages, FL for the past few years but considered Auburn as his home.

He is survived by his loving daughter Amelia Komanecky and friend Dr. Jeffrey LeGrett; a son Frederick Charles Moochler; two grandchildren: Stephen and Casey Komanecky; several nieces, nephews, cousins; Lodge Brothers; and by his loyal Black English Lab Carson.

He was predeceased by his wife Olive Moochler in September 2021, a son Nicholas James Moochler and by his first wife Monica Moochler.

Private services and burial will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Elks Club #474, 314 State St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to The Masonic Service Association, 813 1st Avenue SE, Ste. 357, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 who is collecting funds for "Kentucky Disaster Relief" following the recent horrendous tornado devastations.

Also, the Grand Lodge of NY is urging members support and contributions be sent to The Battle Within Foundation, PO Box 4184, 3014 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217.

This organization is calling attention to the national loss of about 20 veterans per day due to complications from wounds and injuries we cannot see.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.

Fred had a million friends and he gave himself to every one of them. There are at least two million Fred stories to share.



Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is from Fidel, rest in peace you´re a great friend you´re an amazing person and we had so many good times playing cards and golf and everything with our Jewish friends. We will see you eventually in heaven because we know you´ll be there. We will miss you so much and we love you
Fidel Baca
February 21, 2022
Dear Family, I remember Fred to be a kind and thoughtful individual energetic to a fault and never a bad word for anyone who wasn't deserving. Fred spent a life time assisting folks who truly needed assistance and will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this, our darkest hour and then as we praise Fred our greatest hour. Sincerely, Greg Rigby
Greg Rigby
Friend
January 13, 2022
R.I.P. to a good friend of many years....God bless the family
ron/jeanne semple
January 10, 2022
I have known Fred for 50 plus years. In my book he was a saint and will be deeply missed. Blessings to his children. RIP Fred
john l. allen
Friend
January 9, 2022
We were both so sad to hear of Mooch's passing. He was a good friend, Marine and Elk with both of us. Enjoy and cherish your memories. Remember his love for you and that will keep him close to your hearts. Mooch worked with Fritz on many of our local Marine Corps Birthday celebrations. Mooch was always contributing to the party. Thank you Mooch..... Semper Fi Our Friend.... You will never be forgotten. God Bless you all and God Bless Mooch. He will truly be missed by us both. To Our Absent Member............ Ooh Rah ...... Semper Fi Love and Prayers to all. Fritz and Phyllis Allen
Phyllis Allen
Friend
January 9, 2022
We were sad to hear the passing of our good brother Fred....AKA Mooch. What a great friend he was to so many of us. God Bless Mooch and his family at this most difficult time. "The faults of our brother we write upon the sand ~ Their virtues upon the Tables of Love and Memory." Gone from our lodge but not from our hearts. The clock of their day has stopped and across its dial motionless shadows mark the hour of Eleven. With us the Golden Hour of Recollection. We shall meet, but we shall miss them. There will be the vacant chair, but though we no longer possess them, still our hearts their memory bear. But a while ago we gathered. Friendship beaming in each eye, now the golden cord is severed, they have passed to realms on high..... Prayers for our member ~ prayers for Mooch and his family and his lodge of Elks. To Our Absent Member. Auburn Elks Lodge #474
Auburn Elks Lodge #474
Friend
January 9, 2022
