Gary Alan Glover

WEEDSPORT - Gary Alan Glover, 71, of Weedsport passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse, Gary was a life resident of the Jordan-Weedsport area. He retired from the former Marsellus Casket Co. Gary served with the US Marines in Vietnam and he was a member of the Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post 317.

Surviving are a son, Michael Glover (Cheyenne Brown); two daughters: Kelly A. Glover (Clyde Bennett), and Sonni Thompson (Ben Thompson); two sisters Rae Lynne Bower and Karen DeVoe; and seven grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. Elbridge. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be private.