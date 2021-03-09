Menu
Gary E. Colella
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Gary E. Colella

Aug. 15, 1942 - Mar. 5, 2021

OWASCO - Gary E. Colella, 78, of Melrose Rd., Owasco, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Colella was born in Auburn, on August 15, 1942 to the late Frederick and Grayce (Case) Colella.

Gary was a graduate of Weedsport High School, Class of 1960. He continued his education at Auburn Community College. In 2009, after 23 years of service, Gary retired as Director of the Physical Plant at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Mr. Colella was the past President of the Board of Directors of SUNY PPAA and past President of Sacred Heart Parish Council and a member of the Parish Buildings and Grounds Committee.

Gary was a member of Upstate NY Thunderbird Association, CNY Chapter of The Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America; and a 33 year Lifetime Member of the Owasco Fire Department. Over the years Gary served on the Owasco Zoning Board, Owasco Planning Board and Owasco Assessment Review Board.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marianne (Giannettino) Colella; his sons: Jeffrey (Kathy), Brian (Erin) and David (Terry) Colella; his cherished grandchildren: Mallory, Allison and Arey.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's Memory may be made to Owasco Fire Dept. Station 1, 7174 Owasco Rd., Auburn, NY 13021

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
11
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
We are so very so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Debby & Rob Springstead
March 10, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all at this difficult time. We send our deepest condolences.
Jim & Gerry Sincerbeaux
March 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Gary was a wonderful, kind person. We shared a lot of laughs and fun times at the Owasco Firehouse back in the day. He will be truly missed by many. Kristen and Mike Kane
Kristen & Mike
March 10, 2021
Brian, Erin, Mallory and Allison, So sorry to hear about the passing of your father and grandfather. Emma was very moved by Allison´s tribute to him. We are thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers.
Lisa Bachman
March 9, 2021
So sorry to see that your husband has passed.
Kitty Parisi
March 9, 2021
Jeff and family, my condolences on your loss. Cherish the memories.
Phil Siracusa
March 9, 2021
Gary was 7 years older than I and was the first cousin that I knew. He was like a big brother to me growing up in Weedsport, and we had lots of escapades and fun together. He was wonderful to our whole family through the years, always making an effort to stay in touch. I miss him already, and my thoughts are with Marianne and the rest of the family.
Sue Bobbett
March 8, 2021
