Gary (Houston) Donald Stott

MOORESVILLE, NC - Gary (Houston) Donald Stott, 74, passed away February 28, 2020 in Mooresville, NC.

Gary grew up in Auburn NY and was a graduate of Weedsport Central School. Gary was a graduate of Alfred Tech where he received his associates degree. He was a regional sales manager for Revere Transducers for many years before assisting his brother, Fred with Palmer Chevrolet and his brother, Kevin with Owasco Marine. When he moved to NC, he got his real estate license and assisted his son-in-law with sales for Leonardi Mfg. He loved the sun and warm weather which of course included boating and maintaining his beloved lawn! He moved to the Mooresville, NC area to be close to a sport he followed so closely, NASCAR!

Gary is survived by his daughters: Michelle (Joe) Leonardi and Christine (Todd) Chamberlain. He is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren: Cody (Lena) Genkos, Madison and Carson Chamberlain; a brother, Fred Stott and two sisters: Diane Dolezal and Melinda Wright. Also surviving are two special sisters-in-law: Janice Stott and Roseann Stott as well as the mother of his children, Marilyn Barber Stott Hannig and several nieces and nephews. He had very special friends in NC, Wil and Jan Vohs, Barry & Karen Ward and Mike & Terri Stoddard.

Gary is predeceased by his father, Fred and mother Arvilla as well as his brother, Kevin and recently deceased brother, David. He is in good hands and we are certain he is playing cards with them all!

A Memorial Mass will be October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn.

Visit www.Langhamfunealhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.