Gary C. Saville

AUBURN - Gary C. Saville 68, formerly of Second Avenue of Owasco, New York died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in his home with his loving family. Gary was the son of George and Mildred Feneck Saville. Gary was a machinist at New Venture Gear in Syracuse, New York. He served in the United States Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Bogart Saville; two sons: Jason and David; a brother, Michael LaVarnway as well as a grandchild Nathan Stoelzel. He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Caruana.

Calling hours for Gary will be held Wednesday, March 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, New York.