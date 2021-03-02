Menu
Gary C. Saville
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Gary C. Saville

AUBURN - Gary C. Saville 68, formerly of Second Avenue of Owasco, New York died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in his home with his loving family. Gary was the son of George and Mildred Feneck Saville. Gary was a machinist at New Venture Gear in Syracuse, New York. He served in the United States Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Bogart Saville; two sons: Jason and David; a brother, Michael LaVarnway as well as a grandchild Nathan Stoelzel. He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Caruana.

Calling hours for Gary will be held Wednesday, March 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, New York.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A note I sent to Dave when I heard the news. I couldn't say it much better today: Hey Brother - I know you must feel pain, but take comfort in that your dad's pain is no more. Be strong for your family. I don't have to tell you that he was a great man whose impact on us as your friends and teammates was huge and it only radiated out from there. Explaining to my wife the joy on his face (and your mom's) when I last saw him was nothing short of amazing! I hope you can focus on all of the great moments to help you through this time. I'm here for you if you need to reach out.
Jerry Kadien
April 25, 2021
my heart goes out to Garys family he will be truely missed we sure had a lot of fun playing 8 man pitch at break time and lunch time we did that for years and years lol i am truely sorry for your loss
BILL DIXON
April 10, 2021
So sorry Debbie and kids for the loss of gary.He was good guy .Rip gary
david m feneck
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss gary was good man he will be missed Rip gary
David feneck
March 7, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Gary´s passing. I have fond memories of him coaching my son in Pop Warner. Great man, great friend. Rest In Peace.
Denise Acker
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Knew Gary when we were kids on van anden st.
Mary Ellen Gregory tehan
March 5, 2021
I'm sorry to read about Gary. We went through school together, as well worked together. We had a lot of laughs through the years. He was a great and humble man , I'll really miss seeing him around.
Anthony "Onie" Gasparro Sr
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Gary's passing may he RIP
Joni Kuczek
March 3, 2021
Debbie, my deepest sympathize to you and the boys. Over many years he was a dedicated husband and father and a friend. May God bless.
john allen
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Gary´s passing. My condolences to the Saville family.
Phil Siracusa
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. And that we cannot be there for you. We will see you very soon, I hope. Prayers for your family during this very difficult time.
Rich and Janice Sarnicola
March 2, 2021
David and Theresa Mosher
March 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss . Gary was a great person. Very fortunate to call him a cousin. Thoughts and prayers to Debbie and family.
Debbie & Ike Bouse
March 2, 2021
Rest In Peace. So sorry he was the nicest man. Our prays are with you. Love carol and Scott clune
Carol clune
March 2, 2021
Rest in Peace Gary, a true friend & brother to many..see you again
Chip DiRaddo
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers are with you
Andrew and Helen Kuczek
March 2, 2021
We are so sorry to you all, I know he will be missed. Gary was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, just a nice man. Love to you all.
Debbie and Harry Mosher
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gary was a great husband and father and a wonderful person to just be around. He will truly be missed. God Bless you All!!!!
Kathy Sliwka
March 2, 2021
