Genevieve M. Casler

May 13, 1926 - Jan. 10, 2022

AUBURN - Genevieve M. Casler, 95, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Jane, as she was affectionately called, was born on May 13, 1926, in Auburn, to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Burns) O'Connor.

She received her Nursing Degree from the Auburn City Hospital Program in 1947. Jane continued her nursing career as an RN with Auburn Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Rosary Scapular Society and a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church.

Jane is survived by her children: Maureen Gelsi, Michael (Susan) Casler, Matthew (Nancy) Casler and Martin (Deborah) Casler; her 10 grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; her 16 great-great-grandchildren; and her six great-great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband; Harold Casler in 2017, her brother Joseph O'Connor and her son-in-law, David Gelsi.

Services for Jane will be held privately for family, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.

Donations in Jane's name may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.