Genevieve M. Casler
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Genevieve M. Casler

May 13, 1926 - Jan. 10, 2022

AUBURN - Genevieve M. Casler, 95, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Jane, as she was affectionately called, was born on May 13, 1926, in Auburn, to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Burns) O'Connor.

She received her Nursing Degree from the Auburn City Hospital Program in 1947. Jane continued her nursing career as an RN with Auburn Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Rosary Scapular Society and a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church.

Jane is survived by her children: Maureen Gelsi, Michael (Susan) Casler, Matthew (Nancy) Casler and Martin (Deborah) Casler; her 10 grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; her 16 great-great-grandchildren; and her six great-great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband; Harold Casler in 2017, her brother Joseph O'Connor and her son-in-law, David Gelsi.

Services for Jane will be held privately for family, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.

Donations in Jane's name may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, Sue and family So sorry for your loss. Your mom was a lovely person.
Sally Doughty
Work
January 14, 2022
To Nancy and Matt and Kevin and Karen. So sorry for your loss. Keep ur memories close 2 your heart. Pete & Joan
Joan Killian
Family
January 13, 2022
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES TO JEAN'S FAMILY. I VAGUELY REMEMBER HER WHEN I WAS A PRE TEEN. I AM THE SON OF MARY CASLER SIMKULET. I NOW LIVE IN CALGARY, CANADA
Brian
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss of a great person.
June Salato Smith
Family
January 13, 2022
Aunt Jane was a loving and wonderful person. She was one of my favorite Aunts. She was kind to everyone! She will be greatly missed. But now she will be in heaven with Uncle Harold.
Julie Casler
January 12, 2022
Our condolences Mike. I am sure you have many good memories of a life well led.
Tony Gucciardi
Friend
January 12, 2022
Laureen O'Connor
January 12, 2022
